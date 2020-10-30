Tcw Group Inc Buys IQVIA Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, eBay Inc, Chubb

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Tcw Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys IQVIA Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Roku Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Corteva Inc, eBay Inc, Chubb, nVent Electric PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcw Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Tcw Group Inc owns 312 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 143,514 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 775,577 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 785,739 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,229,397 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,122,777 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $153.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 199,267 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $250.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 90,283 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $461.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,503 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $821.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,306 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $386.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,588 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $157.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,296 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 436.92%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $203.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 114,900 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 2048.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 291,275 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $91.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 295,691 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 251.57%. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $227.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,672 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $124.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 173,220 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $24.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,868,176 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $185.18 and $205.34, with an estimated average price of $196.3.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $29.84.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Tcw Group Inc reduced to a holding in eBay Inc by 97.25%. The sale prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $47.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Tcw Group Inc still held 10,654 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 81.85%. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Tcw Group Inc still held 160,709 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 23.28%. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $129.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Tcw Group Inc still held 392,064 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc reduced to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 84.01%. The sale prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $147.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Tcw Group Inc still held 11,487 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc reduced to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 68%. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Tcw Group Inc still held 272,861 shares as of .

Tcw Group Inc reduced to a holding in Corning Inc by 23.72%. The sale prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Tcw Group Inc still held 1,313,359 shares as of .