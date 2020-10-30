  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

October 30, 2020 | About: GATX +0.75%

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable Dec. 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2020. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

