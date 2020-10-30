  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Webinar on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 12 Noon EST

October 30, 2020 | About: XCNQ:TN -4.17% OTCPK:TTSRF +3.79% FRA:A2D +0%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") announces that the Company will conduct a webinar at 12 noon EST on Wednesday November 4th, 2020. The Company invites investors to join President & CEO Mark Appleby for an update on Tartisan Nickel Corp. and plans for the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel project.

LIVE WEBINAR

The Tartisan Nickel Corp. webinar will take place on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 12 noon local time, Toronto. The following link provides online registration details to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3vRitA64RXOKNzCwsM4jbw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The event is being facilitated by Paul Benwell & Associates (PBA).

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (107,203,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 ([email protected]). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/613624/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Announces-Webinar-on-Wednesday-November-4-2020-at-12-Noon-EST

img.ashx?id=613624

