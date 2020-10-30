McAfee Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers











The introduction of Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) to the McAfee MVISION Cloud platform, making it the only vendor to provide a converged security solution, simplifying the adoption of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture



The addition of capabilities in MVISION Cloud which now protects cloud-native application infrastructure with MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)



The introduction of MITRE ATT&CK® framework into MVISION Cloud, which made McAfee the first CASB provider to tag and visualize cloud security events within the framework. McAfee then teamed with the University of California, Berkeley's Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity (CLTC) to show how MITRE ATT&CK framework adoption improves cloud security



The granting of Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Impact Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the U.S. Government's Joint Authorization Board (JAB) to MVISION Cloud



The support of encryption enhancements in Microsoft Teams, becoming the only CASB to be certified for Microsoft Teams



The addition of new cloud service providers to McAfee's CASB Connect Program, which allows cloud service providers or partners to build lightweight API connections to McAfee MVISION Cloud

















McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” (CASB) for every one of the four years the quadrant has been published. The report, which evaluates vendors based on their ability to execute and on their completeness of vision, positioned McAfee highest and furthest, respectively, for these attributes in the entire Magic Quadrant. A complimentary copy is available on the [url="]McAfee+web+site[/url].“McAfee has always offered industry-leading CASB capabilities to help organizations secure their use of cloud and safeguard them from attacks and vulnerabilities of all kinds,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of cloud security, McAfee. “I’m incredibly proud of our team that McAfee MVISION Cloud, which embodies their innovation and hard work, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CASB for four years in a row. To us, it is very gratifying that this year MVISION Cloud is placed in the Leaders Quadrant, for both ability to execute and completeness of vision. We believe McAfee remains synonymous with trust, security and innovation as we deliver on our mission to keep the world safe from cyberthreats.”MVISION Cloud includes a growing collection of cloud security products across several categories, including CASB, Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM). Additional benefits and features of MVISION Cloud include extensive Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Container Security, Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) and MITRE ATT&CK framework integration.In 2020, McAfee made several updates and additions to its solutions including:McAfee also received [url="]recognition[/url] as the only vendor to be named the [url="]January+2020+Gartner+Peer+Insights+Customers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+for+Cloud+Access+Security+Brokers[/url] based on customer feedback and ratings for McAfee MVISION Cloud.**McAfee was previously listed as Skyhigh Networks.Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit [url="]www.gartner.com%2Freviews%2Fhome[/url].McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. [url="]www.mcafee.com[/url]McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

