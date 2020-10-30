  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nuvotronics to Expand Manufacturing Facility

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:CUB +0.96%

Nuvotronics today announced it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83,326-square-foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina. The expansion is supported by current and forecasted customer demand for high-volume production in Space, Defense and Commercial markets. The project is estimated to create more than 150 jobs for the local community during the next five years and as a result, the State of North Carolina entered into a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) agreement to provide incentives for the project.

“The expansion of this innovative company signals once again about North Carolina’s resistance during the pandemic,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “Our advanced manufacturing and technology workforce will help them meet their goals.”

According to Markets and Markets, the global millimeter wave technology market is estimated to grow from $1 billion in 2020 to $3.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26 percent. This is attributed to the global deployment of 5G infrastructure and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. The expected market growth, alongside Nuvotronics’ recent certification as a U.S. Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) trusted foundry, positions the company as a U.S.-trusted manufacturer with the capacity to meet high-volume production demands.

“This investment communicates to current and future customers our strategic commitment to this innovative technology, which is integral to the evolution of Space and 5G markets,” said Martin Amen, vice president and general manager, Nuvotronics. “We have successfully proven, established and grown our advanced process through multiple research and development efforts here in the U.S. Our products truly revolutionize microelectronics solutions, making us a world leader in electronic packaging, driven by the demand for smaller packages with superior performance.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Nuvotronics’ decision to expand its operations in North Carolina. The company’s new jobs will include engineers, technicians, operators, managers and administrative support staff.

“Innovation brings market-leading companies to North Carolina and supports their success at every stage of growth,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Nuvotronics’ expansion in Durham highlights the assets that facilitate next-generation technologies and solutions, starting with our engaged colleges and universities.”

In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Durham County, City of Durham and the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005608/en/


