ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

October 30, 2020 | About: ITW -0.47%

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (: ITW) declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.14 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media ContactInvestor Relations
Illinois Tool WorksIllinois Tool Works
Trisha KnychKaren Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566Tel: 224.661.7433
[email protected][email protected]
