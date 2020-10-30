  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Diversicare To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On Thursday, November 5, 2020

October 30, 2020 | About: OTCPK:DVCR +0% OTCPK:DVCR +0%

PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2020

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Thursday, November 5, 2020. During this call, company executives will be reviewing the third quarter of 2020 and providing specific information about the Company's experiences with COVID-19 in its centers.

To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 800-954-1051, enter Access Code 21971704 and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through November 12, 2020, by dialing 800-633-8284 and entering Access Code 21971704.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in nine states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 62 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 7,329 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diversicare-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-november-5-2020-301164073.html

SOURCE Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.


