Boatim Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 5th

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc (OTCQB: BTIM), a global marketplace and online community for buying and selling boats and yachts, announced that Patrick Burkert, CMO and Chris Roy, CPO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5th.

DATE: November 5th, 2020

TIME: 10:00 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2HDdBgd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Boat and yacht marketplace launched in 2020

Growing team in Barcelona , CMO and CPO hired

, CMO and CPO hired Commercial rollout gaining traction in US and European markets

Growing Boatim community on social media

Smart Connected Inventory ™ and Dynamic Ad Marketing launched

and Dynamic Ad Marketing launched Several exciting features in the pipeline for 2021

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim was founded in 2014 and now employs 21 people in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology startup provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats online.

On boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, connect with like-minded and brands. The platform that can be accessed through mobile devices and desktop, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams are planned to be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded startup has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

About Virtual Investor Conferences:

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

https://boatim.com/investor-relations

www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BTIM

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on January 31, 2020, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information has also been set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is October 30, 2020, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boatim-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-november-5th-301164056.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com