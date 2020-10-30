Vectrus Again Recognized as Military-Friendly® Employer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) announced today that it has been recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY. This is Vectrus' seventh year on the list and more than 35 percent of the company's workforce reports a military background. Since 2003, the list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

"At Vectrus, recruiting and sourcing transitioning veterans through the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and other avenues is a top priority as it helps to diversify our workforce and support our clients' missions," said Frank Peloso, Vectrus senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We are pleased to be, once again, recognized and named to this prestigious list as a desired employer for our veterans and their spouses."

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly® Companies survey.

Vectrus will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers . For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Military Friendly® Employers

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, the input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

