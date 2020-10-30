  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ArcBest® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend

October 30, 2020 | About: NAS:ARCB +1.26%

PR Newswire

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 30, 2020

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on November 13, 2020, payable on November 27, 2020.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-declares-an-0-08share-quarterly-dividend-301164001.html

SOURCE ArcBest


