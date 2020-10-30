TCS Launches #ThisRun, a Unique Global Community for Runners

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced the launch of #ThisRun, a new worldwide community for runners, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to global marathon and running partnership platforms.

The new community brings runners together for better health and empowers them with technology innovation. Through inspirational stories, tools and tips, ThisRun imaginatively captures the power of sport to unite people, help them grow and push boundaries in order to challenge the status quo.

This year, new technology innovations introduced by TCS have helped to reimagine many of the world's top marathons as virtual events, and enabled runners across the world to participate. These include the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS Amsterdam Marathon, the London, Chicago and Boston marathons, as well as the world's largest cross-country race, the TCS Lidingöloppet.

To enhance the experience and recreate real life running events, TCS has introduced several novel features in its race apps, such as smart medals, soundtracks to give runners the experience of running through cheering crowds, unique AR and VR elements, and virtual maps to show where they are on a city course – regardless of their location elsewhere in the world. Additionally, AI-powered real-time digital coaching and the ability to store medals and achievements in a digital portfolio, make participation in these events more memorable.

These innovations have sparked widespread interest among runners. Over 43,000 runners from 109 countries participated virtually in the 2020 London Marathon, which emulated the experience of joining elite runners on the streets of London via a race app developed by TCS. Likewise, the Boston Marathon had 18,000 runners from across 97 countries running from afar, essentially 'bringing Boston to the world.'

"We are delighted that TCS shares our passion for the benefits to society that marathon running provides. The transformational change running brings into people's lives, the sense of global community spirit it engenders and the potential for leadership in many areas including sustainability and technology, are phenomenal," explained Hugh Brasher, Event Director, Virgin Money London Marathon. "Thanks to our partnership with TCS, and the race app they created, we were able to connect runners across the world and host a world-class virtual running experience."

Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said, "ThisRun cements our long standing commitment to running, and bringing the best of technology to unify the running community with shared experiences. This unique global community explores the motivations and emotions of runners, and celebrates the running experience. It pays tribute to the people who push their bodies and minds to achieve so many things beyond running, and the innovative role TCS technology plays in enhancing the marathon experience."

TCS' award-winning partnership with 12 of the world's top running events has resulted in its interactive race apps being downloaded more than 1.42 million times in 2019. These apps have won several awards, including the 'Best Sports Mobile Application' at the Mobile Excellence Awards, the 'MediaPost Appy Award' and Gold for 'App of the Year' at the Best in Biz Awards.

