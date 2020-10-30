  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Entergy Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:ETR -0.26%

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 30, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has declared a quarterly dividend payment on its common stock of $0.95, an increase of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 12, 2020.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

entergy.com
facebook.com/Entergy
Twitter: @Entergy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-corporation-announces-increase-in-quarterly-dividend-301164037.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


