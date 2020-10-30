  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
James Li
James Li
Articles (1359)

Tech Companies Remain Overvalued Ahead of November

A look at valuations of major tech companies using GuruFocus' own valuation method

October 30, 2020 | About: AAPL -5.6% FB -6.31% MSFT -1.1% TWTR -21.11% GOOGL +3.81% GOOG +3.43% BRK.A -0.17% BRK.B +0.19%

On Friday, several major technology companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) remain overvalued going into November according to the GF Value Line, a GuruFocus-exclusive way to measure a stock's intrinsic value.

The GF Value extends Peter Lynch's earnings line concept by considering three key factors: historical price multiples, an internal adjustment for past returns and future estimates of earnings growth. Based on the comparison between a company's stock price and intrinsic value, GuruFocus labels a stock from significantly undervalued to significantly overvalued. Also, if a significantly undervalued stock has poor financial strength and profitability, it could be a potential value trap.

Apple

Shares of Apple traded around $108.48, down over 5% from Thursday's close of $115.32 on the heels of reporting September-quarter iPhone sales decline of 16% year over year and forgoing December-quarter guidance. Despite this, the stock remains significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.72.

39e47caa2f12be64c037cef25770c365.png

GuruFocus ranks the Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics giant's valuation 1 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include price-book and price-sales ratios near 10 year highs and underperforming over 90% of global competitors.

50e937c8bf0f30918cb7612ee101e54e.png

Gurus unfazed by Apple's high valuations include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Asset Management and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund.

55be4bbe98c741ddf80726821693eaf6.png

Facebook

Shares of Facebook traded around $263.78, down over 6% from the previous close of $280.83. The stock is slightly overvalued based on a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03.

400573928492f79e31ffa7159885c382.png

According to GuruFocus, the Menlo Park, California-based price-book and price-sales ratios underperform over 72% of global competitors, with the price-sale ratio near a two-year high.

f0b61a26369404f94b40f8c8adb96d71.png

Gurus with large holdings in Facebook include Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

a878e58602a1ab8d33a92f173bbd6638.png

Microsoft

Shares of Microsoft traded around $200.44, down over 2% from the previous close of $204.72. The stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.28.

e55f6f3a26e43abab289cb131b02eaec.png

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant's valuation 1 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include price-book and price-sales ratios near 10-year highs and that underperform over 81% of global competitors.

3c18f6d3143917a12226d4d4c0fcc9bc.png

Twitter

Shares of Twitter traded around $41.20, down over 21% from the previous close of $52.45 on the heels of reporting weaker-than-expected user growth during the third quarter. Despite this, the stock remains modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.16.

27a09d5eb535415d61fe99acb1c594eb.png

According to GuruFocus, the San Francisco-based social media giant's price-sales ratio of 9.77 is near a five-year high and underperforms 79.73% of global competitors.

227b5f5b25ede4f0ffe6171cba121a62.png

Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet bucked the overall trend, with Class A shares trading around $1,610.29, up over 3% from the previous close of $1,556.88, and Class C shares trading around $1,611.01, up over 2% from the previous close of $1,567.24. Both share classes are modestly overvalued based on a price-to-GF Value ratio of around 1.10.

3f60f879ba779dae69970088cbd9bc77.png

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based interactive media giant's valuation 2 out of 10 on several warning signs, including a price-book ratio near a 10-year high and a price-sales ratio that underperforms over 64% of global competitors.

88ded097aa7ea79878cf9f61581cf13d.png

Disclosure: Long Apple.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Comments

