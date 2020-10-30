Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) Senior EVP of Principal Sub. Mark E Thompson Sold $508,000 of Shares

Senior EVP of Principal Sub. of Huntington Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark E Thompson (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of HBAN on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $10.16 a share. The total sale was $508,000.

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a multi-state financial holding company. It provides full-service commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services, as well as automobile financing, investment management services, and among others. Huntington Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $10.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.30 with a P/E ratio of 14.50 and P/S ratio of 2.25. The dividend yield of Huntington Bancshares Inc stocks is 5.83%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Huntington Bancshares Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

