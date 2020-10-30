First Solar Inc (FSLR) COO Philip Dejong Sold $752,534 of Shares

COO of First Solar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip Dejong (insider trades) sold 8,256 shares of FSLR on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $91.15 a share. The total sale was $752,534.

First Solar Inc is a provider of solar energy solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. It also manufactures crystalline silicon solar modules. First Solar Inc has a market cap of $9.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.05 with a P/E ratio of 41.65 and P/S ratio of 2.64. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with First Solar Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of FSLR stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $80.71. The price of the stock has increased by 7.86% since.

