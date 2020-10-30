  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) EVP Platform & GM Enterprise Robert Blumofe Sold $579,856 of Shares

October 30, 2020 | About: AKAM -0.73%

EVP Platform & GM Enterprise of Akamai Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Blumofe (insider trades) sold 6,089 shares of AKAM on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $95.23 a share. The total sale was $579,856.

Akamai Technologies Inc is a United States based company which provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing online content and business applications over the Internet. Akamai Technologies Inc has a market cap of $15.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.12 with a P/E ratio of 27.89 and P/S ratio of 5.02. Akamai Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Akamai Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Akamai Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Platform & GM Enterprise Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of AKAM stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $95.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AKAM, click here

.

