Nike Inc (NKE) EVP, CAO & General Counsel Hilary K Krane Sold $699,111 of Shares

EVP, CAO & General Counsel of Nike Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hilary K Krane (insider trades) sold 5,670 shares of NKE on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $123.3 a share. The total sale was $699,111.

Nike Inc designs, develops and markets footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products. It is a seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel. It sells its products through NIKE-owned in-line and factory retail stores and internet websites. Nike Inc has a market cap of $188.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.08 with a P/E ratio of 71.89 and P/S ratio of 5.17. The dividend yield of Nike Inc stocks is 0.80%. Nike Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Nike Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Nike Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CAO & General Counsel Hilary K Krane sold 11,000 shares of NKE stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $129.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.3% since.

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Mark G Parker sold 75,000 shares of NKE stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $129.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.56% since.

PRES: CONSUMER AND MKTPLC Heidi O'neill sold 30,000 shares of NKE stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $130. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.63% since.

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Mark G Parker sold 75,000 shares of NKE stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $128.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.47% since.

