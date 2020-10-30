Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank Sold $4.8 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO and President of Capital One Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard D Fairbank (insider trades) sold 66,430 shares of COF on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $72.28 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

Capital One Financial Corp operates in the financial domain. Through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, it markets financial products and services. Capital One Financial Corp has a market cap of $33.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.08 with a P/E ratio of 36.55 and P/S ratio of 1.18. The dividend yield of Capital One Financial Corp stocks is 1.78%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Capital One Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 66,430 shares of COF stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $72.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 65,411 shares of COF stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $74.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, U.S. Card Michael J Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of COF stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $78. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COF, click here