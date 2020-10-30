  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald Sold $975,000 of Shares

October 30, 2020 | About: WD -6.33%

EVP & CFO of Walker & Dunlop Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen P Theobald (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of WD on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $65 a share. The total sale was $975,000.

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a provider of commercial real estate finance, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company originates, sells, and service a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate finance products. Walker & Dunlop Inc has a market cap of $1.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.88 with a P/E ratio of 10.18 and P/S ratio of 2.14. The dividend yield of Walker & Dunlop Inc stocks is 2.18%. Walker & Dunlop Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Walker & Dunlop Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Walker & Dunlop Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald sold 15,000 shares of WD stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.26% since.
  • EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald sold 5,000 shares of WD stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $58.84. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Howard W Smith Iii sold 9,283 shares of WD stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $58.69. The price of the stock has increased by 7.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WD, click here

.

