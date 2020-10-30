Yacktman Asset Management Buys Amerco Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Charles Schwab Corp

Investment company Yacktman Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Amerco Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Arcosa Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, sells Qurate Retail Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Charles Schwab Corp, Spark Networks SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Yacktman Asset Management owns 60 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMTD,
- Added Positions: FOX, DIS, KO, UHAL, SYY, PG, BRK.B, CTSH, MU, NWSA, STT, BK, CMCSA, USB, M, JNJ, INGR, GS, MSM, CL, PEP, RL, XOM, COP, ANTM, HUN, ACA, WFC, FCFS, FHB, EAF, TREC, HSY,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, MSFT, CSCO, BKNG, SPY, SCHW, INFY, UN, NWS, SYK, TLYS, LOV,
- Sold Out: QRTEA,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Asset Management
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 3,304,176 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,272,595 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,886,071 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 3,059,557 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 6,011,776 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of . Added: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $291.54 and $378.3, with an estimated average price of $340.43. The stock is now traded at around $347.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 255,071 shares as of . Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 198,623 shares as of . Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 692,419 shares as of . Added: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Arcosa Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 509,086 shares as of . Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. Reduced: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 81.26%. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $326.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 701 shares as of . Reduced: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 26.21%. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 44,200 shares as of . Reduced: Spark Networks SE (LOV)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 45.08%. The sale prices were between $3.41 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 86,000 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Asset Management. Also check out:
1. Yacktman Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yacktman Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yacktman Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yacktman Asset Management keeps buying