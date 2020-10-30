Yacktman Asset Management Buys Amerco Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Charles Schwab Corp

Investment company Yacktman Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Amerco Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Arcosa Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, sells Qurate Retail Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Charles Schwab Corp, Spark Networks SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Yacktman Asset Management owns 60 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMTD,

AMTD, Added Positions: FOX, DIS, KO, UHAL, SYY, PG, BRK.B, CTSH, MU, NWSA, STT, BK, CMCSA, USB, M, JNJ, INGR, GS, MSM, CL, PEP, RL, XOM, COP, ANTM, HUN, ACA, WFC, FCFS, FHB, EAF, TREC, HSY,

FOX, DIS, KO, UHAL, SYY, PG, BRK.B, CTSH, MU, NWSA, STT, BK, CMCSA, USB, M, JNJ, INGR, GS, MSM, CL, PEP, RL, XOM, COP, ANTM, HUN, ACA, WFC, FCFS, FHB, EAF, TREC, HSY, Reduced Positions: ORCL, MSFT, CSCO, BKNG, SPY, SCHW, INFY, UN, NWS, SYK, TLYS, LOV,

ORCL, MSFT, CSCO, BKNG, SPY, SCHW, INFY, UN, NWS, SYK, TLYS, LOV, Sold Out: QRTEA,