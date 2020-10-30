Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Winnebago Industries Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, LCI Industries Inc

Investment company Grandview Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Abbott Laboratories, Square Inc, sells Winnebago Industries Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, LCI Industries Inc, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandview Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Grandview Asset Management LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKNG, ABT, SQ, VYM, SCHD, ZTS, TSLA, WDAY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,811 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 16,213 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,796 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% Facebook Inc (FB) - 15,668 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,241 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 19,896 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,722 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $154.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,635 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,227 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,638 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,558 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $269.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 11,376 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $326.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,233 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $925.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,399 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $181.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,873 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $186.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,308 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $47.7 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.61.

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in LCI Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $103.98 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 7,800 shares as of .

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 25.66%. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 11,300 shares as of .