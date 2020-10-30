Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Chevron Corp

Investment company Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: APD, PH,
- Added Positions: SPLV, XSLV, EFAV, BSV, IEFA, SCHB, DIA, AMZN, GOOGL, PEP, SCHZ,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, IJH, VO, SCHX, SCHF, VEA, USMV, SPY, IVV, VNQ, AAPL, IMTM, IEMG, SCHE, XOM, IJR, EEMV, SCHA, SCHM, JPM, EFA, QQQ, MRK, VTI, VWO, TMO, GE, KO, IUSG,
- Sold Out: USRT, CVX,
For the details of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armbruster+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.
- ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 220,497 shares, 19.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07%
- Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 294,916 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%
- ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 132,514 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- ISHARES TRUST (IMTM) - 291,305 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- ISHARES TRUST (IQLT) - 301,608 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 800 shares as of .New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $208.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,155 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (USRT)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.01 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $44.62.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.Reduced: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 53.37%. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. still held 3,635 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying