Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Chevron Corp

Investment company Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 220,497 shares, 19.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 294,916 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 132,514 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% ISHARES TRUST (IMTM) - 291,305 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% ISHARES TRUST (IQLT) - 301,608 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $208.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of .

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,155 shares as of .

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.01 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $44.62.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 53.37%. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. still held 3,635 shares as of .