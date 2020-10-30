Quaker Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

Investment company Quaker Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaker Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Quaker Wealth Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VGSH, VFH, VWOB, WMT, PFE, TSLA, IEFA, CSCO, XLY, SYY, TXN,

VGSH, VFH, VWOB, WMT, PFE, TSLA, IEFA, CSCO, XLY, SYY, TXN, Added Positions: VCSH, VTEB, PFF, VBR, VIS, VYMI, VTI, PPL, VCIT, VYM, FTCS, SRLN, KRE, VGT, AAPL, VZ, JNJ, PFO, GSK, CMCSA,

VCSH, VTEB, PFF, VBR, VIS, VYMI, VTI, PPL, VCIT, VYM, FTCS, SRLN, KRE, VGT, AAPL, VZ, JNJ, PFO, GSK, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: JPST, STIP, VHT, VOE, VIGI, IBB, AMZN, HON, SHYG, T, SIRI,

JPST, STIP, VHT, VOE, VIGI, IBB, AMZN, HON, SHYG, T, SIRI, Sold Out: FV, EFG, XSLV, CMA, SPSB, SJI, NSC, FRBK,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 391,343 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.86% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 328,701 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 90,378 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12% Teleflex Inc (TFX) - 45,079 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 264,086 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.46%

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,701 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,901 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,122 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,556 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,224 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,539 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 391,343 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 178.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 187,904 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 355,359 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 155.49%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $114.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 30,299 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 121.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.86 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $143.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 24,150 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 164,155 shares as of .

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $32.21 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $34.04.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $33.4 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.46.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $24.61, with an estimated average price of $22.41.