Alta Capital Management Llc Buys Citrix Systems Inc, Match Group Inc, Markel Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc, Phillips 66

Investment company Alta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Citrix Systems Inc, Match Group Inc, Markel Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Copart Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc, Phillips 66, US Foods Holding Corp, Royal Bank of Canada during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Alta Capital Management Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CTXS, T, IWB, TSM,

CTXS, T, IWB, TSM, Added Positions: MTCH, MKL, TTWO, ULTA, CPRT, FLT, PKI, JNJ, MSFT, QSR, VZ, RTX, PEP, NSRGY, KR, IBM, INGR, CSCO, BA, LMT, WEC, CMCSA,

MTCH, MKL, TTWO, ULTA, CPRT, FLT, PKI, JNJ, MSFT, QSR, VZ, RTX, PEP, NSRGY, KR, IBM, INGR, CSCO, BA, LMT, WEC, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: CVS, AAPL, PSX, TMO, FB, MA, GOOGL, KAR, HD, BKNG, FBHS, JPM, CVX, LOW, SPGI, V, BR, ZTS, APH, SHW, NVDA, ADBE, INTU, DLTR, WFC, EXPE, PYPL, UNP, WBA, KDP, CTAS, BRK.B, MCD,

CVS, AAPL, PSX, TMO, FB, MA, GOOGL, KAR, HD, BKNG, FBHS, JPM, CVX, LOW, SPGI, V, BR, ZTS, APH, SHW, NVDA, ADBE, INTU, DLTR, WFC, EXPE, PYPL, UNP, WBA, KDP, CTAS, BRK.B, MCD, Sold Out: USFD, RY, WEX, 4MGN, SPY, IAC, ABEV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,854,708 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 130,102 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Facebook Inc (FB) - 720,906 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 380,888 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 68,834 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 498,013 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 122,218 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,926 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,270 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 10656.13%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 585,044 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9. The stock is now traded at around $932.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 74,648 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $154.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 323,438 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 52.62%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $110.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 262,616 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,912 shares as of .

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.49.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.86.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75 and $288.95, with an estimated average price of $102.19.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $137.84 and $170.27, with an estimated average price of $156.8.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5.