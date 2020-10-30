Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Buys ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Austin, TX, based Investment company Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.. As of 2020Q3, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEMG, XRT, SRLN, VNLA, CLOU,

IEMG, XRT, SRLN, VNLA, CLOU, Added Positions: VTV, IJR, IEFA, XHB, HYLB, IGIB, JPST, SHYG, SPYD, HYG, ESGD, ESGE, PFF, HYD, MBB, PSK, DVYE, IEF,

VTV, IJR, IEFA, XHB, HYLB, IGIB, JPST, SHYG, SPYD, HYG, ESGD, ESGE, PFF, HYD, MBB, PSK, DVYE, IEF, Reduced Positions: QUAL, VLUE, XLF, EFV, FLOT, XLK, NEAR, XLY, IVV, IGLB, IGSB, IWO, EEMA, EMB, GMF, HYEM, SMH, HYS,

QUAL, VLUE, XLF, EFV, FLOT, XLK, NEAR, XLY, IVV, IGLB, IGSB, IWO, EEMA, EMB, GMF, HYEM, SMH, HYS, Sold Out: BLV, VBR, QQQ,

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 828,228 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.01% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 211,081 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.29% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 146,472 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.66% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 46,209 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 93,437 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.76%

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $53.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 213,569 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $48.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 174,854 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 192,059 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,523 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,500 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 211,081 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 595.05%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 145,926 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 828,228 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 504.32%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 172,353 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 49.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 214,104 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 122.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 50,446 shares.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $113.34.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.