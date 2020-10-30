Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



IWF, TLT, INTC, TSLA, EFA, USMV, IVE, SUB, HDV, WMT, IJH, PFE, JKE, CVX, EFAV, JPM, XLE, ABT, AA, ABBV, KO, T, VER, DIS, VZ, O, PG, Reduced Positions: QQQ, AGG, IVW, MUB, FB, AMZN, MA, MSFT, LQD, GOOG, V, SPY, NFLX, VEA, GOOGL, TWTR, SH, IEMG, SHYG, XMLV, BA, LOW, BKNG, ABC, MTUM, IWP, CRM, PGX, ENB, GD, IJR, HD, EEM, NVDA, IQV, NVS, ORCL, SBUX, EBAY, UL, ANTM, VWO, ADI, BAC, BRK.B, UNH, CMCSA, JNJ, MDY, PEP, IEF, ADBE,

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 263,869 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 73,915 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 238,491 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,943 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 87,482 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,084 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,041 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58. The stock is now traded at around $105.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,024 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 39,237 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.09 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,389 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $179.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,953 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 186.81%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $209.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,112 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 145.64%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,806 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 66.33%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $388.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,260 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,761 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 58.24%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,374 shares as of .

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.23.