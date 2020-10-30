  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Abbott Laboratories, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Chevron Corp

October 30, 2020 | About: INTC +0.39% TREC -3.74% ABT +0.1% EEM -1.13% VWO -1.04%

Investment company Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Abbott Laboratories, ISHARES TRUST, Trecora Resources, sells Apple Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Chevron Corp, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 298,711 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 292,870 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (REZ) - 334,030 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 286,416 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,941 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%
New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,707 shares as of .

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 86,588 shares as of .

Added: Trecora Resources (TREC)

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,369 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45.



