Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Abbott Laboratories, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Chevron Corp

Investment company Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Abbott Laboratories, ISHARES TRUST, Trecora Resources, sells Apple Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Chevron Corp, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ABT, EEM,

ABT, EEM, Added Positions: INTC, REZ, RTX, XOM, BIV, HON, PSA, CSCO, NVS, HUBB, TREC,

INTC, REZ, RTX, XOM, BIV, HON, PSA, CSCO, NVS, HUBB, TREC, Reduced Positions: IWB, MSFT, AAPL, APD, MKC, COP, CVX, V, VEU, PG, WBT, EFA,

IWB, MSFT, AAPL, APD, MKC, COP, CVX, V, VEU, PG, WBT, EFA, Sold Out: VWO,

ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 298,711 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 292,870 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% ISHARES TRUST (REZ) - 334,030 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 286,416 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,941 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of .

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,707 shares as of .

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 86,588 shares as of .

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,369 shares as of .

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45.