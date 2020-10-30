Private Ocean, LLC Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni, BlackRock Inc

San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Private Ocean, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, U.S. Bancorp, sells Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni, BlackRock Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Ocean, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Private Ocean, LLC owns 499 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 827,792 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93% SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK) - 555,613 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% SPDR SERIES TRUST (HYMB) - 647,450 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.40% Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,323,858 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD) - 508,168 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.58%

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 51,409 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,053 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $101.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,004 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $204.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $101.86, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $93.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17565.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 461,420 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $56.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 647,450 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 458.79%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,801 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,778 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1333.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $56.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 109.94%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of .

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75 and $288.95, with an estimated average price of $102.19.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54.