Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, VANGUARD WORLD FD, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

October 30, 2020 | About: GSLC -1.09% BND -0.17% IWV -1.2% VEU -0.7% QAI -0.32% ACWX -0.62% MGC -1.24% DNL -1.26%

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Quantitative Advantage LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, VANGUARD WORLD FD, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Advantage LLC. As of 2020Q3, Quantitative Advantage LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantitative Advantage LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+advantage+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantitative Advantage LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 276,053 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (SIZE) - 288,677 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IYW) - 70,796 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 118,019 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
  5. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 51,119 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 39,646 shares as of .

New Purchase: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DNL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $63.08 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 34,718 shares as of .

Added: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 823.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.79 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $66.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 155,854 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 145,289 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $191.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 51,624 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $49.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 195,752 shares as of .

Added: INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (QAI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 225,099 shares as of .

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,995 shares as of .



