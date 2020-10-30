Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PJSC Lukoil, Ternium SA, Sells Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, SK Telecom Co, Infosys

London, X0, based Investment company Oldfield Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PJSC Lukoil, Ternium SA, National Oilwell Varco Inc, sells Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, SK Telecom Co, Infosys, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $927 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,433,827 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.87% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 449,700 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Ternium SA (TX) - 4,100,576 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.20% Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,596,543 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) - 7,559,081 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.53%

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 449,700 shares as of .

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in PJSC Lukoil. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $67.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 770,271 shares as of .

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Ternium SA by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $19.79, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 4,100,576 shares as of .

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 7,559,081 shares as of .

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $11.55.