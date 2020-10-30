We Are One Seven, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Alphabet Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company We Are One Seven, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Alphabet Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, We Are One Seven, LLC. As of 2020Q3, We Are One Seven, LLC owns 462 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VCSH, CNC, WSC, WST, AZN, CASH, RARE, NBIX, VVV, EBAY, EWT, SEDG, AYX, APD, BSV, DBEF, GDX, HYLS, VOE, VEEV, AEP, BIIB, CMI, ARGO, TEAM, AMN, SPTL, BIO, KMX, MNST, NIO, EYE, ROKU, SAFE, IP, ENSG, TTEK, KRNT, WM, PANW, NXPI, CHTR, KDP, NNDM, MUI, TCON, EAD, AVEO, AKER,
- Added Positions: SCHP, STIP, FTCS, VOT, LQD, LMT, VIG, ARKK, GLD, SSO, AMZN, AAPL, FV, CSX, JPM, UPS, MINT, VBK, SHY, TGT, AVGO, SCHG, IWF, MDT, TWNK, VTV, CRM, FSLY, TMO, VTR, ABT, MCD, MTD, TSM, V, CSOD, AGG, SCHW, QCOM, TREE, APAM, ARCT, BOND, FXH, HYG, PFF, VXX, DVA, VRNT, MA, BTZ, ULTA, ABBV, KN, QUOT, LBRDK, SQ, BV, FDN, FXD, SPY, VV, AMGN, HON, NKE, NOC, SHW, WPM, SO, TPL, UNH, EXLS, HI, STWD, PLOW, ZTS, UBER, VCIT, VGIT, VTI, VTWO, VYM, ASX, ADP, FIS, CI, COST, CCI, DHR, DISH, EL, F, GE, GSK, ICE, J, MDLZ, LECO, NDSN, PG, RPM, SRCL, SYK, UNP, MMT, RVT, MCR, GIM, AVK, EMD, IGR, NFJ, IGD, BOE, AOD, AWP, BUD, GLIBA, GHY, FPF, DOMO, ESTC, STNE, IGIB, CWB, EEM, FMB, FTSL, IWM, JPST, QUAL, SHM, VT, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, GOOG, QQQ, VNQ, ITOT, BIL, MSFT, IXUS, FVD, IEMG, RSP, BKNG, VB, TFC, BAC, ECL, XOM, KSU, NVS, PFE, GNRC, FBT, IVV, NOBL, VUG, CMCSA, LLY, BRK.B, ELY, DEO, WBA, SPSC, CTLT, ETSY, ENZL, FXO, IJH, LMBS, VO, VTIP, T, AAP, CVS, C, GOOGL, INTC, MRK, NVDA, ORCL, SAP, TRV, TJX, SHOP, DVY, FDL, IEF, IJT, IYW, BA, CSCO, KO, COP, DUK, NEE, WELL, HD, JNJ, MCK, NFLX, OHI, SAFM, UN, BX, FB, SSTK, PYPL, CRNC, EFA, FXL, IAGG, IWB, TIP, MMM, CB, ACN, ADBE, AKAM, ALXN, AMED, AMT, BCE, BIDU, BSX, BMY, CAT, CHE, CTSH, ED, GPC, PEAK, IBM, JCI, KMB, MAR, MKC, MPWR, MS, NEM, NSC, PEGA, PGR, DGX, RMD, SP, SBUX, SUI, SNPS, TECH, TDY, RTX, VAR, VZ, DIS, BYM, BHK, PM, FTNT, HZNP, PRLB, SPLK, FIVE, ICLR, PCTY, FIVN, MTBC, GLOB, FRPT, BL, DOW, OTIS, EFG, FPE, IEFA, IJR, JPIN, MTUM, SPLV, AMD, MO, BBY, BLK, LUMN, CRL, CVX, CHD, CIEN, CTAS, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, DSGX, DIOD, D, DD, EMR, EQIX, GD, GFI, HCSG, HBAN, IEX, KEY, LII, NEOG, NVO, PEP, LIN, RJF, RBA, POOL, SWKS, STE, TTWO, GWW, WY, WSM, ZBRA, BIF, NUO, EVV, PHK, BDJ, BGY, MELI, CELH, LOPE, BAH, KMI, HDS, BURL, TWTR, KEYS, WK, INOV, ALRM, OLLI, LW, FND, SPOT, IJK, MGK, SCHV, VGT, XBI, XLF, XLI,
- Sold Out: WFC, XLE, MINI, AVY, EPAM, FXN, NTES, DON, JAZZ, SPYV, USRT, IVE, LUV, SCHM, RWM, UPRO, MEDP, FEX, BKLN, SOXX, RDVY, EOG, DLN, EXPO, RCI, ZTO, VMW, REGN, POWI, NATI, ET, CTR, ONDK, MGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of We Are One Seven, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,315 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,946 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,582 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 28,812 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 170,804 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.85%
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of .New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,168 shares as of .New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,548 shares as of .New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $272.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of .New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,811 shares as of .New Purchase: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,349 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 210.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 82,817 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 136.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 25,350 shares as of .Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 95.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,632 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 89.45%. The purchase prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $178.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,202 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $133.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,073 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $125.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,615 shares as of .Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11.Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02.Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXN)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $5.45 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.24.
