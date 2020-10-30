  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

We Are One Seven, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Alphabet Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

October 30, 2020 | About: SCHP -0.29% STIP -0.04% FTCS -0.2% VOT -2.13% LQD -0.52% VIG -0.55% VCSH -0.06% WSC +0.19% CNC +1.32% WST -1.15% AZN -1.78% CA +0%

Investment company We Are One Seven, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Alphabet Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, We Are One Seven, LLC. As of 2020Q3, We Are One Seven, LLC owns 462 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of We Are One Seven, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/we+are+one+seven%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of We Are One Seven, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,315 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,946 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,582 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 28,812 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  5. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 170,804 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.85%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,168 shares as of .

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,548 shares as of .

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $272.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of .

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,811 shares as of .

New Purchase: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,349 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 210.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 82,817 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 136.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 25,350 shares as of .

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 95.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,632 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 89.45%. The purchase prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $178.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,202 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $133.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,073 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $125.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,615 shares as of .

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11.

Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXN)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $5.45 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of We Are One Seven, LLC. Also check out:

1. We Are One Seven, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. We Are One Seven, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. We Are One Seven, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that We Are One Seven, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)