Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Textron Inc, Trip.com Group, Wells Fargo, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avangrid Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Textron Inc, Trip.com Group, Wells Fargo, Booking Holdings Inc, PVH Corp, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avangrid Inc, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Masonite International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $16 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sold Out: AGR, DOOR, T, SNV, SVC, SYKE, SBKFF, GM, CHRW, LM, TSN, JAZZ, PINC,