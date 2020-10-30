  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Textron Inc, Trip.com Group, Wells Fargo, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avangrid Inc

October 30, 2020 | About: TCOM -2.41% WFC +1.47% PVH -4.63% NOV +3.7% FTI +2.98% PKX -1.74% TXT +5.08% BKNG -0.48% RGA +1.13% GPS -1.02% MOG.A +1.81% TB +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Textron Inc, Trip.com Group, Wells Fargo, Booking Holdings Inc, PVH Corp, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avangrid Inc, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Masonite International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $16 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard Pzena's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+pzena/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Richard Pzena
  1. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 8,796,930 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 89,226,293 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.01%
  3. Lear Corp (LEA) - 4,876,397 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  4. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 18,053,090 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 3,335,398 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $40.61, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 6,761,973 shares as of . New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1622.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 44,741 shares as of . New Purchase: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87. The stock is now traded at around $101.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 478,447 shares as of . New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,428,428 shares as of . New Purchase: Moog Inc (MOG.A)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Moog Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 515,331 shares as of . New Purchase: TrueBlue Inc (TBI)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in TrueBlue Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.48 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $15.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,009,312 shares as of . Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 323.23%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 5,065,455 shares as of . Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,439,768 shares as of . Added: PVH Corp (PVH)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PVH Corp by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05. The stock is now traded at around $58.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,364,272 shares as of . Added: National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,946,645 shares as of . Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,438,977 shares as of . Added: POSCO (PKX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in POSCO by 236.08%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,041,825 shares as of . Sold Out: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $42.45 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $48.04. Sold Out: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Masonite International Corp. The sale prices were between $77.12 and $98.4, with an estimated average price of $88.65. Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. Sold Out: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.77 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $20.84. Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.62. Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.87.

