Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Textron Inc, Trip.com Group, Wells Fargo, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avangrid Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Textron Inc, Trip.com Group, Wells Fargo, Booking Holdings Inc, PVH Corp, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avangrid Inc, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Masonite International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $16 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TXT, BKNG, RGA, GPS, MOG.A, TBI, IWN, ABEV, GILD, MMS, NEU, RNR,
- Added Positions: TCOM, WFC, GE, PVH, COF, NOV, MCK, HPE, AVT, C, BKR, FTI, EIX, PKX, XOM, SCS, MHK, WAB, EQH, WBS, PFE, RDS.A, COWN, NWL, SHG, HAL, NRG, BDC, MYL, UMPQ, CAH, UVV, NEX, OLN, OEC, WSFS, TCF, ASB, CVS, JNPR, DAN, IVZ, MUR, ARGO, UVSP, DRH, EPAC, TRS, TEX, FMBI, HOPE, SMCI, SCSC, REVG, MPAA, PLT, GTS, SCBFY, ITRN, VREX, DOX,
- Reduced Positions: SWK, IPG, MS, JELD, BAC, GIL, DOW, KKR, SPB, K, GS, JPM, MET, VOYA, CAR, FITB, ORCL, UBS, AEL, KEY, R, LEA, AMGN, AXS, CVE, NSIT, TSM, G, F, CNO, SNA, OMC, ACM, RF, RLGY, LNVGY, KBR, IBN, CDGXY, CLS, BIDU, ARW, SEB, UTHR, WBA, WLMIY, INGR, PRGO, MSM, AMKBY, HOFT, EXEL, DLTR, ED, CHKP, BIIB, ABC, ALXN, ABBV,
- Sold Out: AGR, DOOR, T, SNV, SVC, SYKE, SBKFF, GM, CHRW, LM, TSN, JAZZ, PINC,
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 8,796,930 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 89,226,293 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.01%
- Lear Corp (LEA) - 4,876,397 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 18,053,090 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 3,335,398 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $40.61, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 6,761,973 shares as of . New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1622.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 44,741 shares as of . New Purchase: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87. The stock is now traded at around $101.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 478,447 shares as of . New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,428,428 shares as of . New Purchase: Moog Inc (MOG.A)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Moog Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 515,331 shares as of . New Purchase: TrueBlue Inc (TBI)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in TrueBlue Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.48 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $15.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,009,312 shares as of . Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 323.23%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 5,065,455 shares as of . Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,439,768 shares as of . Added: PVH Corp (PVH)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PVH Corp by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05. The stock is now traded at around $58.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,364,272 shares as of . Added: National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,946,645 shares as of . Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,438,977 shares as of . Added: POSCO (PKX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in POSCO by 236.08%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,041,825 shares as of . Sold Out: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $42.45 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $48.04. Sold Out: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Masonite International Corp. The sale prices were between $77.12 and $98.4, with an estimated average price of $88.65. Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. Sold Out: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.77 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $20.84. Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.62. Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.87.
