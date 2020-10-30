  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

October 30, 2020 | About: POOL -3%

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 25, 2020, to holders of record on November 12, 2020.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 380 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
[email protected]

