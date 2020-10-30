  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Liquidia to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 6, 2020

October 30, 2020 | About: LQDA +2.67%

Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call November 9, 2020 at 8:00p.m. ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that third quarter 2020 financial results will be reported on Friday, November 6, 2020. The company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 7617005. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Liquidia website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
[email protected]

Media:
Michael Parks
Corporate Communications
484.356.7105
[email protected]

