Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Distribution

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") ( NYSE:NYSE:WLKP ), has declared a distribution by the Partnership of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 25th consecutive quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on November 24, 2020, to unit holders of record on November 9, 2020.Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP’s assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wlkpartners.com[/url].

