ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Credit Acceptance Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CACC

October 30, 2020 | About: NAS:CACC -6.49%


Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Credit Acceptance investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Credit Acceptance class action, go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosenlegal.com%2Fcases-register-1851.html[/url] or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (4) Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (5) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and adherence to appropriate laws and regulations were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosenlegal.com%2Fcases-register-1851.html[/url] or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].



NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fthe-rosen-law-firm[/url], on Twitter: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Frosen_firm[/url] or on Facebook: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frosenlawfirm%2F[/url].



Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

