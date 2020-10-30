  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Avery Dennison Corporation to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:AVY -1.02%


Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced its intention to transfer the securities exchange listing for its 1.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Bond Exchange effective November 9, 2020 after market close. The Notes are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Bond Exchange on November 10, 2020. The trading symbol and CUSIP number are shown below.



Notes



Trading Symbol



CUSIP



1.250% Notes due 2025



AVY 25



053611 AH2



The company is transferring the listing of the Notes to Nasdaq to take advantage of lower listing fees.



About Avery Dennison



Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2019 were $7.1 billion. Learn more at [url="]www.averydennison.com[/url].

