CenterPoint Energy to Host Virtual Analyst Meeting Dec. 7

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) will host a virtual Analyst Meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. to noon ET. The meeting will focus on a multi-year outlook for maximizing value for CenterPoint Energy's stakeholders through a combination of a utility-focused strategy and execution on the recommendations from the Business Review and Evaluation Committee of the Board of Directors.

The Analyst Meeting will feature presentations by CenterPoint Energy executives, including President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lesar and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Wells.

A live webcast of the Analyst Meeting will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of CenterPoint Energy's website at https://Investors.CenterPointEnergy.com. The meeting will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $32 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

For more information contact:

Media:

Natalie Hedde

Phone: 812.491.5105 Investors:

David Mordy

Phone: 713.207.6500

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerpoint-energy-to-host-virtual-analyst-meeting-dec-7-301164159.html

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.