Fannie Mae Releases September 2020 Monthly Summary

October 30, 2020 | About: OTCPK:FNMA -2.59% OTCPK:FNMA -2.59%

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) September 2020 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, serious delinquency rates, and loan modifications.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
