Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company") held its annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") on October 30, 2020. Out of concern for the safety of Intermap's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health guidelines concerning in-person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually by live webcast. A total of 14,313,874 Class A common shares of Intermap ("Common Shares"), representing 66.80% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Intermap's shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors and the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company.

The votes in respect of the election of directors are as follows:





Votes by Ballot Nominee Result of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld/Against Patrick A. Blott Elected 9,643,561

(84.93%) 1,710,661

(15.07%) Philippe Frappier Elected 9,657,747

(85.06%) 1,696,475

(14.94%) John (Jack) Hild Elected 9,658,817

(85.07%) 1,695,405

(14.93%) Jordan Tongalson Elected 9,646,333

(84.96%) 1,707,889 (15.04%)

The Company's report on voting results from the Meeting has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com.

