PRNewswire
Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

October 30, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ITMSF +3.36% TSX:IMP +2.06%

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company") held its annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") on October 30, 2020. Out of concern for the safety of Intermap's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health guidelines concerning in-person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually by live webcast. A total of 14,313,874 Class A common shares of Intermap ("Common Shares"), representing 66.80% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Intermap's shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors and the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company.

The votes in respect of the election of directors are as follows:



Votes by Ballot

Nominee

Result of Vote

Votes For

Votes Withheld/Against

Patrick A. Blott

Elected

9,643,561
(84.93%)

1,710,661
(15.07%)

Philippe Frappier

Elected

9,657,747
(85.06%)

1,696,475
(14.94%)

John (Jack) Hild

Elected

9,658,817
(85.07%)

1,695,405
(14.93%)

Jordan Tongalson

Elected

9,646,333
(84.96%)

1,707,889

(15.04%)

The Company's report on voting results from the Meeting has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value–added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high–resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location–based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermap-technologies-announces-voting-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301164202.html

