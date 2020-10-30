MSA Safety Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today declared a fourth quarter dividend of 43 cents per share on common stock, payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2020.

The Board also declared a dividend of 56-1/4 cents per share on preferred stock, payable December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2020.

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

