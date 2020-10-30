  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Team, Inc. To Present At The Baird 50th Annual Global Industrial Conference

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:TISI -6.13%

PR Newswire

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. ("TEAM") (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today that Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 50th Annual Global Industrial Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of TEAM during a presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at approximately 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time (9:50 a.m. Central Time) and will host virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:
Kevin Smith
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(281) 388-5551

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-inc-to-present-at-the-baird-50th-annual-global-industrial-conference-301164120.html

SOURCE Team, Inc.


