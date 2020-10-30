  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:LDOS +2.15%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2020

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on Dec. 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Dec.15, 2020.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Lee Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Peter Berl
571.526.7582
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301164076.html

SOURCE Leidos


