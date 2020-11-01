Apple: A Solid Finish to 2020

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue for the quarter increased 1% to $64.7 billion, with a 25% increase in non-iPhone revenue offset by a 21% contraction in iPhone sales. For the year, revenue increased by 6% to $274.5 billion, with diluted earnings per share increasing by 10% to $3.3 on a lower share count.

The trend in the fourth quarter aligned with the full-year results: In fiscal 2020, iPhone revenue declined by 3% to $137.8 billion, while the remainder of the business grew 14% to $106.1 billion. Geographically, Greater China was the only region that didn't grow in 2020, with revenue declining 8% to $40.3 billion. As shown below, Greater China sales more than doubled from 2013 to 2015, reaching $58.7 billion – but over the next five years, revenue has contracted by more than 30%, falling to $40.3 billion in 2020.

Much like the China business, Apple's iPhone revenue in 2020 was lower than it was five years ago. For the company as a whole, I think this is a manageable "problem": the iPhone has been a massive success, with more than $720 billion in cumulative sales over the past five years. In addition, it serves as the hub through which hundreds of millions of customers interact with Apple's ecosystem, which drives ancillary products (like the Apple Watch) and services.

And as Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri noted on the conference call, services continued to be a bright spot for the company in the fourth quarter:

"Our services set an all-time record of $14.5 billion, growing 16% year-over-year. We established new all-time records in many services categories and September quarter records in each geographic segment… We grew strong double-digits and set all-time records in App Store, cloud services, music, advertising, and payment services… Our new services, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple Car, are also contributing to overall services growth and continue to add users, content, and features. The key drivers for our services growth all continue to be moving in the right direction. First, our installed base continues to grow and is at all-time high across each major product category. Second, the number of both transacting and paid accounts on our digital content stores reached a new all-time high during the September quarter, with paid accounts increasing double-digits in each of our geographic segments. Third, paid subscriptions grew more than 35 million sequentially. And we now have over 585 million paid subscriptions across the services on our platform, up 135 million from just a year ago. With this momentum, we are very confident to reach and exceed our increased target of 600 million paid subscriptions before the end of calendar 2020."

The growth in Apple's services business speaks to something that Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) said about the company during a CNBC interview in 2018:

"If you look at that little piece of whatever it is [the phone's screen], that is some of the most valuable real estate in the world. Fifth Avenue will never come close to that. You've got hundreds and hundreds of millions of people with loads of buying power, and able to do business or learn information or whatever it may be and it's part of their habit of living, they spend hours a day and it does all kinds of things for them. That real estate is worth a fortune, and it's nice to have it added to, as they sell new phones. And of course, a lot of them are replacement phones, but they're adding to hundreds and hundreds of millions of consumers that are never going to get to Fifth Avenue… you are an indispensable part of their lives. It's an extraordinary product."

The numbers support that conclusion: Apple's services revenue in 2020 was nearly $54 billion and has more than doubled over the past four years:

Despite higher revenue in 2020, outsized growth in operating expenses resulted in 4% growth in operating income (with margins contracting by 50 basis points to 24.1%). From my perspective, some of this compression reflects the short-term cost of investments for long-term growth. For example, as shown below, while Apple's revenue has more than quadrupled over the past decade, the company's annual research and development expense has climbed 10-fold over the same period (resulting in research and development as a percentage of sales climbing by roughly 400 basis points).

In 2020, cash flows from operations increased 16% to $80.7 billion, with free cash flow of $73.4 billion (up 25%). During the year, Apple allocated more than $72 billion to share repurchases, as well as $14 billion of dividends. As mentioned earlier, the per-share results meaningfully benefited from repurchases (share count down 6% in 2020). As shown below, the company's share count has now fallen by nearly 25% over the past five years.

Despite the significant capital returns that Apple has committed to, including more than $250 billion of dividends and repurchases over the past three years, the company still has $79 billion in net cash on the books, or roughly $5 per share. That statistic alone speaks to the massive amounts of cash that have been generated by Apple over the past decade.

Conclusion

A material part of the Apple investment thesis is tied to capital returns. By my math, and assuming no material changes in the company's capital allocation, I expect more than $400 billion worth of stock over the next five years. The effectiveness of that spend will vary greatly depending on the stock price. Given that, long-term investors should continue to hope that Mr. Market views the company less favorably in the short term.

Disclosure: None.

