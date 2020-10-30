Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Nintendo Co, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Apache Corp, Stericycle Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Nintendo Co, Occidental Petroleum Corp, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apache Corp, Stericycle Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Las Vegas Sands Corp, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2020Q3, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMPGY, AEE, FDX, MCO, RS, TMO, AGG, EFAV, IEMG, IJK, RSP, VBK, VIG, VO, VUG,

LMBS, GLD, NTDOY, CTVA, OXY, CVX, LH, VCSH, TOTL, EEM, DD, INTC, VCIT, RTX, T, WBA, BIV, EFA, VMW, DOW, HPE, JWN, IBM, COP, VOO, VTV, BK, IJH, IVV, IWB, IWR, VB, VEA, VWO, MKC, ANSS, BLK, CTAS, TPR, CCI, DE, F, ILMN, ISRG, MMP, BABA, NVDA, ES, RHHBY, SNY, TSM, MA, BKCC, TSLA, PHYS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, QCOM, MSFT, PYPL, APA, LOW, INTU, UPS, COST, UNH, SRCL, AMGN, BRK.B, TSCO, ACN, A, VNQ, GS, XOM, DISCK, EBAY, DIS, HPQ, ABBV, AMZN, SLB, GE, FAST, WFC, TGT, USB, IGSB, SYY, V, UNP, SSD, QQQ, NVS, ORCL, PSX, NVO, MMM, VOD, EPC, BA, ITW, JPM, BDX, GPS, KMX, CAT, BEN, MRK, BAC, MMC, WEC, CME, BX, CLX, XLNX, ETN, IR, PRSP, ALC, CARR, OTIS, BSV, BAX, ITB, AMP, VTI, VYM, K, NFLX, NTAP, MDT, LNC, PPG, PAA, LRCX, O, ROK, KMB, KO, LUV, SWK, TJX, TEVA, TXN, ENB, EIX, DHR, DXC,

AAPL, QCOM, MSFT, PYPL, APA, LOW, INTU, UPS, COST, UNH, SRCL, AMGN, BRK.B, TSCO, ACN, A, VNQ, GS, XOM, DISCK, EBAY, DIS, HPQ, ABBV, AMZN, SLB, GE, FAST, WFC, TGT, USB, IGSB, SYY, V, UNP, SSD, QQQ, NVS, ORCL, PSX, NVO, MMM, VOD, EPC, BA, ITW, JPM, BDX, GPS, KMX, CAT, BEN, MRK, BAC, MMC, WEC, CME, BX, CLX, XLNX, ETN, IR, PRSP, ALC, CARR, OTIS, BSV, BAX, ITB, AMP, VTI, VYM, K, NFLX, NTAP, MDT, LNC, PPG, PAA, LRCX, O, ROK, KMB, KO, LUV, SWK, TJX, TEVA, TXN, ENB, EIX, DHR, DXC, Sold Out: LVS, CVS, DCP, GSK, REZI, HYG, RIG, FPAFF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,041,063 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 578,314 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 375,855 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 162,258 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 234,240 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Compass Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $15.23. The stock is now traded at around $13.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,257 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,383 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $259.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 917 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $220.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 972 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,714 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,025 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $63.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,508 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 39.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 224,439 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,130 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,251 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.05%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,835 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $14.2, with an estimated average price of $12.66.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.09.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc reduced to a holding in Apache Corp by 74.45%. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc still held 42,079 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc reduced to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 25.16%. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $61.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc still held 38,440 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 40.3%. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $76.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc still held 11,846 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 42%. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc still held 4,170 shares as of .

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 20.7%. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc still held 2,682 shares as of .