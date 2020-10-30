  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Accuvest Global Advisors Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, MSCI GERMANY ETF, MSCI FRANCE ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW

October 30, 2020 | About: SPY -1.04% EWD -0.03% EWT -0.68% EWG -0.76% EWQ +0.04% GDV -1.18% EWK -1.03% EWL -0.33% EDEN -1.3% IVV -1.07% SH +0.97% RSX -1.64% TU -0.64%

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Accuvest Global Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, MSCI GERMANY ETF, MSCI FRANCE ETF, MSCI SWEDEN ETF, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, sells ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW, VanEck Vectors Russia, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accuvest Global Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Accuvest Global Advisors owns 33 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Accuvest Global Advisors
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 33,950 shares, 38.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1004.07%
  2. iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 27,423 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  3. MSCI GERMANY ETF (EWG) - 46,903 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. MSCI FRANCE ETF (EWQ) - 46,091 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. MSCI SWEDEN ETF (EWD) - 36,155 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11269.50%
New Purchase: MSCI GERMANY ETF (EWG)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 46,903 shares as of .

New Purchase: MSCI FRANCE ETF (EWQ)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in MSCI FRANCE ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $28.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 46,091 shares as of .

New Purchase: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 53,995 shares as of .

New Purchase: MSCI BELGIUM ETF (EWK)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in MSCI BELGIUM ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $17.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 50,852 shares as of .

New Purchase: MSCI SWITZERLAND ETF (EWL)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in MSCI SWITZERLAND ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $42.81, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 20,104 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Inc MSCI Denmark (EDEN)

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in iShares Inc MSCI Denmark. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $81.55. The stock is now traded at around $82.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 5,442 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1004.07%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $326.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.3%. The holding were 33,950 shares as of .

Added: MSCI SWEDEN ETF (EWD)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in MSCI SWEDEN ETF by 11269.50%. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $36.31, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 36,155 shares as of .

Added: MSCI TAIWAN ETF (EWT)

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in MSCI TAIWAN ETF by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $45.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,910 shares as of .

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SH)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia (RSX)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (TUR)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EPOL)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: MSCI BRAZIL ETF (EWZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Sold Out: MSCI CANADA ETF (EWC)

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in MSCI CANADA ETF. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.63.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.54%. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $327.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -29.06%. Accuvest Global Advisors still held 154 shares as of .



