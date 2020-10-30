Emerald Investment Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap, DIREXION SH ETF TR

Investment company Emerald Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Northrop Grumman Corp, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap, DIREXION SH ETF TR, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Pacer Trendpilot 100 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Emerald Investment Partners, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOC, OUSA, PHYS, IAU, SPIP, VTA, ACWV, CAPE, CATY, QQQX, TSLA, CGW, SPEM, CI, PFE, ERH, MO, FIW, EMR, CIBR, AEP, EW, IQV, CMCSA, EQIX, NXPI, FIXD, ALL, ICE, BMY, INFO, VTIP, MSI, CME, SYF, SCHD, YUMC, BBY, CAT, ED, EXC, BSX, ETN, RPD, LOW, AOD, CADE, EPD, RWT, HBI, UNIT, PE, HIX, SPDW, USA, NSL, FXL, XLI, RWX, EEMV, SLYV, GWX, GMF, SCHC, SCHF, EWZ, EWC, SCHA, AMJ, SCHX, RING, EPP, FGD, FXN,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 38,317 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 38,943 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 92,329 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,372 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.55% ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 156,951 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.09%

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $289.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8,747 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $35.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 50,980 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 115,786 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 89,360 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 42,890 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 91,967 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1608.49%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 37,638 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1268.77%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 50,220 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 369.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 52,615 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 92,155 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 175.08%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $141.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,345 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $133.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 38,458 shares as of .

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $17.79.

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $24.58 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $27.87.

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $6.57 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $7.52.

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Emerald Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.12.