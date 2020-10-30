  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Efficient Wealth Management LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Templeton Global Income Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST

October 30, 2020 | About: VOO -1.12% VEA -0.5% BK +0.12% VO -1.07% VBR -0.45% VOOV +0% FHN +0.58% FSK -0.75% SHOP -5.28% EWU -0.25% OKTA -3.9% XPH -0.9% B +0.6%

Investment company Efficient Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Johnson & Johnson, Templeton Global Income Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, IBERIABANK Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Efficient Wealth Management LLC owns 295 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Efficient Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/efficient+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Efficient Wealth Management LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 349,310 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 542,903 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 257,941 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 98,390 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.02%
  5. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 285,202 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
New Purchase: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of .

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,413 shares as of .

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $925.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EWU)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 773 shares as of .

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38. The stock is now traded at around $209.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XPH)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.46 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $299.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 98,390 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 57.09%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 230,923 shares as of .

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 167,901 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 38,363 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $114.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,593 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOV)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F by 845.04%. The purchase prices were between $103.15 and $114.14, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,484 shares as of .

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Efficient Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Efficient Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)