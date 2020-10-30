Efficient Wealth Management LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Templeton Global Income Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST

Investment company Efficient Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Johnson & Johnson, Templeton Global Income Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, IBERIABANK Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Efficient Wealth Management LLC owns 295 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XRT, OKTA, BAB, EWU, SHOP, FSK, MA, ITB, IXG, FHN, XPH, PGX, IVW, PHB, SDOG, FPE, SLV, XLU, ANGL, NKLA, AYX, CRWD, APPN, ADBE, GRWG, TTD, TEAM, GRPN, EMD, FAX, DNI, TREX, NVDA, IDXX, HPQ, D, DHI, COST,

VOO, VEA, BK, VO, VBR, MINT, VOOV, AGG, VWO, JPM, AAPL, UNP, VHT, MSFT, ABT, TSLA, DIS, VZ, RTX, SYY, INTC, AXP, BAC, GSK, CAT, XOM, VWOB, TSN, T, MO, BCE, VFH, KO, SPY, QQQ, IWM, IVE, DIA, BND, GE, FB, PSX, DAL, WGO, WFC, PFE, SBUX, UPS, Reduced Positions: SHV, VGIT, VGSH, BSV, BNDX, SCHZ, JNJ, VTI, VYM, GIM, BOND, DFS, ZBH, UAL, EFA, ENB, HYG, DEM, QUAL, MTUM, IWO, IJS, EFV, MMM, PAGP, ET, CMI,

ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 349,310 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 542,903 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 257,941 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 98,390 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.02% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 285,202 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,413 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $925.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 773 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38. The stock is now traded at around $209.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.46 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $299.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 98,390 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 57.09%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 230,923 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 167,901 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 38,363 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $114.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,593 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F by 845.04%. The purchase prices were between $103.15 and $114.14, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,484 shares as of .

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.