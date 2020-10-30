  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GaveKal Capital, LLC Buys TopBuild Corp, Cummins Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells iRobot Corp, Intel Corp, National Beverage Corp

October 30, 2020 | About: PH +0.25% BLD -2.71% CMI +1.13% PHM -1.57% TRMB -0.72% MNST -1.25% GRUB -1.07% IRBT -2.15% FIZZ -3.2% SRCL -2.23% RP -0.38% QL +0%

Denver, CO, based Investment company GaveKal Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TopBuild Corp, Cummins Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Trimble Inc, sells iRobot Corp, Intel Corp, National Beverage Corp, Stericycle Inc, RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GaveKal Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, GaveKal Capital, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GaveKal Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gavekal+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GaveKal Capital, LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP) - 326,409 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
  2. Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) - 22,767 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 12,381 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  4. Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) - 22,196 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  5. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 7,683 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.68 and $170.69, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $153.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,758 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,332 shares as of .

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 19,135 shares as of .

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,117 shares as of .

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10,945 shares as of .

New Purchase: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

GaveKal Capital, LLC initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $73.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 11,903 shares as of .

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

GaveKal Capital, LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 148.58%. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $208.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,338 shares as of .

Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $60.59 and $84.29, with an estimated average price of $70.07.

Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $61.34.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $67.52, with an estimated average price of $61.83.

Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82.

Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

GaveKal Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of GaveKal Capital, LLC. Also check out:

