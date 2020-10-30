Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Wells Fargo, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Investment company Hc Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells ISHARES TRUST, Wells Fargo, WISDOMTREE TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hc Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Hc Financial Advisors Inc owns 382 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDF, BNDX, SCHZ, STIP, PGR, AAP, KSU, FSKR, TSI, XEL, KR, EQC, OTIS, PEAK, RE, LYB, AYI, KMI, LNC, MFC, NFG, SR, PRU, SPLG, WRK, SO, IRM, AEO, BGS, BIDU, BNS, CAJ, FUN, DMLP, DRE, ENB, HR, HST, INGR, VIG, KIM, ARCC, BG, ACB, WSC, QQQ, WAB, VCIT, FVE, M, MDP, CXW, DHC, SBR, OMC,

FNDF, BNDX, SCHZ, STIP, PGR, AAP, KSU, FSKR, TSI, XEL, KR, EQC, OTIS, PEAK, RE, LYB, AYI, KMI, LNC, MFC, NFG, SR, PRU, SPLG, WRK, SO, IRM, AEO, BGS, BIDU, BNS, CAJ, FUN, DMLP, DRE, ENB, HR, HST, INGR, VIG, KIM, ARCC, BG, ACB, WSC, QQQ, WAB, VCIT, FVE, M, MDP, CXW, DHC, SBR, OMC, Added Positions: TOTL, VYM, CMCSA, PNC, BRK.B, NVS, ADP, ORCL, NTRS, BMY, DGX, PFE, PLD, BDX, KHC, T, SYK, STT, WORK, FB, JPM, GLD, RMR, ET, GE, VUG,

TOTL, VYM, CMCSA, PNC, BRK.B, NVS, ADP, ORCL, NTRS, BMY, DGX, PFE, PLD, BDX, KHC, T, SYK, STT, WORK, FB, JPM, GLD, RMR, ET, GE, VUG, Reduced Positions: EFV, AAPL, DES, USB, WFC, HD, ADBE, MCD, EZM, MSFT, IWB, V, VZ, IJR, PWB, NKE, DUK, SBUX, DIS, CL, HBAN, PG, EL, PRF, COST, FDX, DON, CVX, CSCO, VBR, MDY, ABBV, PEP, EFG, QDF, TDTT, XOM, EPD, PCAR, TMO, HPQ, DEO, ED, O, SLB, TSM, UPS, CLX,

EFV, AAPL, DES, USB, WFC, HD, ADBE, MCD, EZM, MSFT, IWB, V, VZ, IJR, PWB, NKE, DUK, SBUX, DIS, CL, HBAN, PG, EL, PRF, COST, FDX, DON, CVX, CSCO, VBR, MDY, ABBV, PEP, EFG, QDF, TDTT, XOM, EPD, PCAR, TMO, HPQ, DEO, ED, O, SLB, TSM, UPS, CLX, Sold Out: EFAV, IFF, VT, RDS.A, SPWR, FBHS, FE, ENR, TEF, AGZ, ELR, IEF, GLU, SPE, TR, FIZZ, XLF, CCMP, TIP, XLRE, TLT, ACA, ADRO, 21P1, SKM, MINI, EXC, EQR,

SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL) - 255,118 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,155 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,809 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Visa Inc (V) - 26,950 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 14,702 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,294 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,515 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,527 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,520 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 255,118 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 135985.71%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,526 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,188 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 185.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,598 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 317.78%. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $122.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 752 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 957 shares as of .

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $5 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $8.41.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1.